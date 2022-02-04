Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $31.76 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $31.76 or 0.00078857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $556.33 million and $15.67 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00259933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001834 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

