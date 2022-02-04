Bitcoin SV One Day Trading Volume Tops $111.98 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $111.98 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $94.30 or 0.00231475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,736.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.33 or 0.00744616 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00024949 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,970,439 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

