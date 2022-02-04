BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $1.14 million worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00268105 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00081340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00105246 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,825,989,889 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

