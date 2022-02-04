BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Achieves $58.86 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $58.86 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00115228 BTC.

About BitMart Token

BMX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

