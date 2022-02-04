Bitspawn (SPWN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Bitspawn has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitspawn has a market cap of $2.26 million and $314,181.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.15 or 0.07223403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.74 or 1.00003050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

