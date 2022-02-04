Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

BSM stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $252,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

