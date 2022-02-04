BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0343 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $434.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016368 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 146.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,175,327 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.