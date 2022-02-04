Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.30

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.30 and traded as low as $34.40. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

