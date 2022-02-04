BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

VOO stock opened at $410.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.90 and its 200 day moving average is $416.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

