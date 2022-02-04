BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.66% of CBIZ worth $112,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after buying an additional 179,381 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 37,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

