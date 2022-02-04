BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,743,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,422,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.85% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $100,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV opened at $6.82 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.