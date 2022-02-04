BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.46% of Malibu Boats worth $108,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $21,160,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $4,703,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $64.28 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

