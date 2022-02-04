BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,948,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,357,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.32% of Air Transport Services Group worth $101,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,921 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 229,785 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 410.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 149,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $26.44 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

