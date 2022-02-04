BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590,084 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.01% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $110,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE DBD opened at $8.80 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $689.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

