BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,927 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.71% of Cimpress worth $106,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 14.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

CMPR opened at $64.16 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

