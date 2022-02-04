BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.43) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195 ($2.62).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.