BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.43) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195 ($2.62).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

