BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.43) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.