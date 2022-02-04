BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.43) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.