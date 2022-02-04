BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.43) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195 ($2.62).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
