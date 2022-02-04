BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.01

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 1009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.