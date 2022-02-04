BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.01

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 1009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $522,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

