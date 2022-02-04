Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 116,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 203,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The firm has a market cap of C$130.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.89.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 97 patented and 17 unpatented claims covering an area of 4.5 square kilometers located in the Silver State of Nevada.

