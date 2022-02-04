Blank Wallet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.99 or 0.07269546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,453.20 or 0.99620639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

