Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Down 1.5%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.33 ($0.06). Approximately 1,025,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,835,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

