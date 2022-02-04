BLOCKv (VEE) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $21.11 million and $6,846.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00110428 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

