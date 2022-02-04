Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Down to $28.63

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $27.94. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands.

BVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $589.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 in the last ninety days. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

