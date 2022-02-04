BMO Capital Markets Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $215.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.54.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.18. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

