BOMB Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $163,372.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,492.56 or 0.99900218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00076711 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00021685 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028301 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.28 or 0.00506279 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,288 coins and its circulating supply is 894,500 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.