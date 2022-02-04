Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 5.2% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Booking worth $63,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,769.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $26.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,410.75. 6,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,178. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,015.66 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,332.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,335.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

