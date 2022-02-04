Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.