Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $404.50

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $404.50 and last traded at $419.04, with a volume of 188469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.28 and a 200-day moving average of $536.36.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

