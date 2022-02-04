Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

