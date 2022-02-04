Bounty0x Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $279,786.04 and approximately $54,797.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00111333 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.