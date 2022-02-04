Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.28. Boxed shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 566 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boxed stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,828,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,150,000. Boxed comprises 14.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned about 7.06% of Boxed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

