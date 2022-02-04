Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE BYD traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.42. 2,079,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,572. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

