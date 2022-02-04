Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
