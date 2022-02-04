BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.79

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 4879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

A number of research firms have commented on BPMP. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.10.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

