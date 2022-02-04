Brad Clarke Sells 20,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Brad Clarke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,722 ($23.15), for a total value of £344,400 ($463,027.70).

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 1,720 ($23.12) on Friday. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,830 ($24.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £271.21 million and a PE ratio of -198.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,336.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,101.56.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

