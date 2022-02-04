Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.59

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.59 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 17.60 ($0.24). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 956,988 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.59. The firm has a market cap of £10.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

About Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

