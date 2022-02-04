BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.57. BRF shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 46,548 shares trading hands.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 322.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,478.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

