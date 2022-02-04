Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 3,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 176.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 139.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the second quarter valued at $130,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

