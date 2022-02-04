Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.44

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.44 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 36242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

