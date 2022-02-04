BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by 89.7% over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

BSIG stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 906,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

