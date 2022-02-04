BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BrightView has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.40.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BrightView by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

