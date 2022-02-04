Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BMY opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

