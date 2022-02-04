BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $106.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $80.16 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

