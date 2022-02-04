BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.92 Million Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182,949 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after buying an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 940,628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 523,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $962.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.