BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.92 Million Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182,949 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after buying an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 940,628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 523,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $962.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

