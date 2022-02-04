BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,951 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 92.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 158.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 115,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,211,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 141,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $8.86 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.