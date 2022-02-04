BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 415,025 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415,025 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CAE by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 68,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $24.88 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.