BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $1.64 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Docebo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $52.54 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 2.44.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Docebo Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

