Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:BR opened at $148.39 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.67. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 89,979 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,685,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

