Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.60 Million

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report sales of $766.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $798.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $704.40 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $897.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

LGIH stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.90.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in LGI Homes by 803.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

